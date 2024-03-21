Previous
Unloved Landrover by tinley23
Photo 470

Unloved Landrover

Tucked away behind a hedge, this landrover was definitely past its best
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Paul J ace
That is a shame. I would have loved having one of these in my younger days.
March 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great shot for the challenge.
March 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
No MOT and tax i guess.
March 21st, 2024  
