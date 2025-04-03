Previous
Recipe books by tinley23
Photo 482

Recipe books

I’m having a clear out of my cookery books as I rarely use them these days. Dumping (not dumpling) Delia today to the local charity shop.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
When I moved 15 years ago I took 100 cook books to a charity shop.
April 3rd, 2025  
Lesley ace
@wakelys Wow, all in one go? My shop freaks out if I take more than a small bag full, then again it is a small shop with very little storage. Where on earth did you manage to store so many?
April 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@tinley23 some where very slim and I had a shelving unit large enough in my old kitchen with an overspill in a bedroom.
I tend to google recipes these days, write them down then forget where they are!!
April 3rd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I've got a pile on the table - but older than yours - I wonder if there's a point at which you cannot/they will not take them
April 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact