Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 482
Recipe books
I’m having a clear out of my cookery books as I rarely use them these days. Dumping (not dumpling) Delia today to the local charity shop.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3366
photos
135
followers
158
following
132% complete
View this month »
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
Latest from all albums
2124
2125
2126
2127
480
481
2128
482
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd April 2025 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
recipes
,
cookbook
,
30-shots2025
Susan Wakely
ace
When I moved 15 years ago I took 100 cook books to a charity shop.
April 3rd, 2025
Lesley
ace
@wakelys
Wow, all in one go? My shop freaks out if I take more than a small bag full, then again it is a small shop with very little storage. Where on earth did you manage to store so many?
April 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@tinley23
some where very slim and I had a shelving unit large enough in my old kitchen with an overspill in a bedroom.
I tend to google recipes these days, write them down then forget where they are!!
April 3rd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
I've got a pile on the table - but older than yours - I wonder if there's a point at which you cannot/they will not take them
April 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I tend to google recipes these days, write them down then forget where they are!!