Photo 486
Easy readers
I quite like Anne Tyler. Her books are usually gentle stories about everyday people. Great novels for after a particularly difficult or stressful read.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
books
,
tyler
,
30-shots2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I am not familiar with this author but will look out for her.
April 7th, 2025
