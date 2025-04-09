Previous
Charity books by tinley23
Photo 488

Charity books

Our recently refurbished, local charity book shop. I buy (and donate) a lot in this shop.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
This is beautiful. I love it and wish we had somewhere like that to donate to. There are little free libraries I drop off books at, or libraries but it seems they get more than they can handle. Real books aren’t as wanted or taken care of.
April 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely.
April 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact