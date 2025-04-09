Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 488
Charity books
Our recently refurbished, local charity book shop. I buy (and donate) a lot in this shop.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3377
photos
136
followers
156
following
133% complete
View this month »
481
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
Latest from all albums
2131
484
2132
485
2133
486
487
488
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th April 2025 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
shop
,
30shots-2025
Dixie Goode
ace
This is beautiful. I love it and wish we had somewhere like that to donate to. There are little free libraries I drop off books at, or libraries but it seems they get more than they can handle. Real books aren’t as wanted or taken care of.
April 9th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely.
April 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close