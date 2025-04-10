Sign up
Previous
Photo 489
The Bard’s Books
Today we went to Stratford-upon-Avon
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3380
photos
136
followers
156
following
133% complete
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
485
2133
486
2134
487
2135
488
489
Tags
books
,
shakespeare
,
30-shots2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
April 10th, 2025
