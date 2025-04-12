Previous
Books for swapping by tinley23
My daughter and I arrived at the Walsall community cafe this morning, to take part in their monthly book swap. We ordered our drinks and read the info on the table, where we found out that we were three hours early for the event. Next month then…
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
What a great idea. A shame about your timing.
April 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw bless ! so annoying !! but I am sure you enjoyed your drinks and chat !
April 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely together time so alls good…
April 12th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
book swaps are a great thing
April 12th, 2025  
