Books for swapping
My daughter and I arrived at the Walsall community cafe this morning, to take part in their monthly book swap. We ordered our drinks and read the info on the table, where we found out that we were three hours early for the event. Next month then…
12th April 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great idea. A shame about your timing.
April 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw bless ! so annoying !! but I am sure you enjoyed your drinks and chat !
April 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely together time so alls good…
April 12th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
book swaps are a great thing
April 12th, 2025
