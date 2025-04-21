Previous
Pick-up and put-down books by tinley23
Pick-up and put-down books

I always have a couple of books on the kitchen coffee table that I can just read a paragraph or two between stirring/turning/serving food. This is my daughter reading ‘I Will Judge You By Your Bookshelf’
Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
