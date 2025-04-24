Sign up
Photo 503
Book sharing
My sister, my daughter and I share with each other the books we’ve read between meeting up. This was my daughter’s latest delivery when she and her family came to visit over Easter.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
books
30-shots2025
Beverley
ace
So lovely to share opinions thoughts time with family… great collection to share.
April 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you have other readers in your family who share the same interests. My one daughter reads, and the other one only when on holiday.
April 26th, 2025
