Photo 505
Paperback books
This bookcase is on the landing, because there really is nowhere else to put it.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th April 2025 8:36am
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
books
30-shots2025
