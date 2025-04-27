Previous
Books for learning by tinley23
Photo 506

Books for learning

Many years ago I did an OU degree (and a few off-shoot courses). I came across these books when moving yesterday’s books to a photographable position - I hadn’t realised I’d kept them. It brought back many memories of that time.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Lesley

Heather ace
That's an impressive collection, Lesley! Well-done, you!
April 27th, 2025  
