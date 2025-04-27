Sign up
Photo 506
Books for learning
Many years ago I did an OU degree (and a few off-shoot courses). I came across these books when moving yesterday’s books to a photographable position - I hadn’t realised I’d kept them. It brought back many memories of that time.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th April 2025 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Tags
books
,
ou
,
30-shots2025
Heather
ace
That's an impressive collection, Lesley! Well-done, you!
April 27th, 2025
