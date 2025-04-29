Previous
Hotel Guest Books by tinley23
Photo 508

Hotel Guest Books

29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
139% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
that's rather nice - celebrating their visitors :-)
April 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great bookcase.
April 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Nice one!
April 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact