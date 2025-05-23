Sign up
Previous
Photo 510
Daisy Nails
Particularly for Rob Z
@robz
and Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
and I’m not even slightly ashamed 🤣
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3443
photos
134
followers
155
following
139% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd May 2025 11:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nails
,
daisy
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
cute!
May 23rd, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Oh, those daisies are so cute! And I love the background colour too!
May 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute !
May 24th, 2025
