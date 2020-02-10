Sign up
Posing
It made me smile when I saw how close to the edge this woman made her husband stand. I wonder if he has good life insurance :)
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
pose
,
jamaica
Carole Sandford
ace
Ha ha! Hope the lady got the shot she wanted!
February 13th, 2020
