Previous
Next
Posing by tinley23
88 / 365

Posing

It made me smile when I saw how close to the edge this woman made her husband stand. I wonder if he has good life insurance :)
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha! Hope the lady got the shot she wanted!
February 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise