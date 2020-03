Teefs unfinished

Granddaughter/grandma - each missing the same teeth. Orla’s unfinished adult set - me, I had an accident last year which caused me to lose 3 front teeth. Hopefully my new implants will be in at the end of this month. I was nervous about posting this but, hey, I’m an ugly old cuss anyway, and we thought it was funny. (For the 5+2 Unfinished challenge)