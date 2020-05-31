Sign up
Where’s the Wally?
I went for a walk with my daughter at a park near where she lives. I thought this little bridge would made a nice photo. Daughter obviously thought she could improve it... 😊
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
31st May 2020 12:00pm
Tags
bridge
