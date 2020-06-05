Previous
Next
Empty station by tinley23
116 / 365

Empty station

There are still very few passengers on public transport even though a number of businesses have now reopened.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
A dystopian feel to this great shot, I really like it in b&w.
June 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise