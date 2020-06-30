Previous
What were we thinking??? by tinley23
What were we thinking???

We were thinking that we desperately needed a new mattress. We couldn't get one in the end. *sighs*
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Annie-Sue ace
I feel I would have been thinking "I don't need a new mattress that much". Very descriptive sign of the times photo.
June 30th, 2020  
