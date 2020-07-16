Sign up
Moss
This was quite a long wall, and each joint had its own moss coat.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
752
photos
57
followers
76
following
42% complete
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
53
540
154
541
54
155
542
55
Views
1
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
14th July 2020 10:29am
Tags
brick
,
wall
,
moss
