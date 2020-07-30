Sign up
Smile!!
These guys were sharing our fairly long bench. I asked my sister to smile for a photo with her ice cream only to see that these guys had stopped chatting and were posing for me. Men are so funny 😆
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
780
photos
59
followers
80
following
Views
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
30th July 2020 3:54pm
Tags
smile
pose
