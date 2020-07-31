Previous
I love you - NOT by tinley23
I love you - NOT

This house, not far from us, has warning signs, chains and padlocks, and this razor wire. Ironic that it forms the shape of a heart.

31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Photo Details

