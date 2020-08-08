Previous
Happiness by tinley23
179 / 365

Happiness

I hadn’t seen my granddaughters since 1sr March as they lived on the south coast and a visit would have needed an overnight stay, which was against lockdown rules. They have now moved to Oxfordshire and are only 1.5 hours away. Hurrah!

For August words - happy
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
