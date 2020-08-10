Previous
Next
Birmingham Digbeth Street Art - 2 by tinley23
182 / 365

Birmingham Digbeth Street Art - 2

This stunning piece by Peter Sheriden was under a railway arch, and in a gated area used for pop-up entertainment events.

Other work by this artist can be found here - https://www.instagram.com/petersheridanartist/
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise