Birmingham Digbeth Street Art - 3 by tinley23
183 / 365

Birmingham Digbeth Street Art - 3

Just as we started our tour we came across this - Spider by Annatomix ( https://www.facebook.com/anna.atomic.artist)
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Lesley

