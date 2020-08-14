Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
186 / 365
Birmingham Digbeth Street Art - 4
I can't trace the artist of this piece but I did think it was a very good use of the satellite dishes.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
838
photos
67
followers
91
following
51% complete
View this month »
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Latest from all albums
186
571
187
76
572
573
574
575
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th August 2020 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
birmingham
,
street-art
,
digbeth
Pat Thacker
Oh I didn't see the little men hanging on the ends, well spotted and captured.
August 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close