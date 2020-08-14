Previous
Birmingham Digbeth Street Art - 4 by tinley23
186 / 365

Birmingham Digbeth Street Art - 4

I can't trace the artist of this piece but I did think it was a very good use of the satellite dishes.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Pat Thacker
Oh I didn't see the little men hanging on the ends, well spotted and captured.
August 19th, 2020  
