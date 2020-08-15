Birmingham Digbeth Street Art - 1

Yesterday my sister and I took a self-guided walk around Digbeth (a gritty, but trendy, inner-city area of Birmingham). This area still has many of its Victorian industrial heritage still standing, and in use. However, the whole area has also become a showcase for the work of many acclaimed street artists.



There are too many wonderful examples to post at one time, so I'm going to gradually fill in the blanks in this month's albums with my favourites from our day.



This piece by Justin Sola, a local artist, was tucked away in an alcove.