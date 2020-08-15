Previous
Next
Birmingham Digbeth Street Art - 1 by tinley23
183 / 365

Birmingham Digbeth Street Art - 1

Yesterday my sister and I took a self-guided walk around Digbeth (a gritty, but trendy, inner-city area of Birmingham). This area still has many of its Victorian industrial heritage still standing, and in use. However, the whole area has also become a showcase for the work of many acclaimed street artists.

There are too many wonderful examples to post at one time, so I'm going to gradually fill in the blanks in this month's albums with my favourites from our day.

This piece by Justin Sola, a local artist, was tucked away in an alcove.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise