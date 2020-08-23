Previous
Crimson-patched longwing by tinley23
195 / 365

Crimson-patched longwing

23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
KazzaMazoo ace
Beautiful and sharp.
August 28th, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
thought this was from foreign parts!
August 28th, 2020  
Lesley ace
@mazoo Thank you. Yes it is @anniesue - another one from Stratford's Butterfly Paradise (just filling some gaps).
August 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
