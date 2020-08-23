Sign up
195 / 365
Crimson-patched longwing
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details
Tags
butterfly
KazzaMazoo
ace
Beautiful and sharp.
August 28th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
thought this was from foreign parts!
August 28th, 2020
Lesley
ace
@mazoo
Thank you. Yes it is
@anniesue
- another one from Stratford's Butterfly Paradise (just filling some gaps).
August 28th, 2020
