Previous
Next
Nice hat by tinley23
198 / 365

Nice hat

On a recent walk my sister and I came across two oak trees where the acorns appeared to be wearing funky hats. It turns out these growths are knopper galls, and are caused by gall wasps laying their eggs in acorn buds.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
Interesting. So far, I've only seen gall balls on the leaves.
September 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise