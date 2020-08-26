Sign up
Nice hat
On a recent walk my sister and I came across two oak trees where the acorns appeared to be wearing funky hats. It turns out these growths are knopper galls, and are caused by gall wasps laying their eggs in acorn buds.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
886
photos
73
followers
99
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th August 2020 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Tags
oak
,
acorn
haskar
ace
Interesting. So far, I've only seen gall balls on the leaves.
September 7th, 2020
