Previous
Next
Birmingham icons by tinley23
199 / 365

Birmingham icons

Left to right:
1. The spire of ‘St Martin in the Bullring’. There has been a church on this site since 1263, but this one was built in 1853, although it did retain the medieval tower and spire.
2. The green roof of the Bullring shopping centre built in 2003. A market has been held at this site since the Middle Ages.
3. The silver blob is the Selfridges building, and it’s architectural style is Blobitecture (I kid you not). Also built in 2003.
4. The circular building on the right is the Grade II listed Rotunda, which was completed in 1965. There have been a number of attempts by various city councils (and the IRA) to pull it down, but for some reason we Brummies love it.😊
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Molly
I love this Lesley... especially as I used to work as a Saturday girl in the Bullring Woolworths about 40 year’s ago - you have triggered some memories! A great composition, which reaches across the decades… Or should I say centuries!
September 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise