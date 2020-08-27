Birmingham icons

Left to right:

1. The spire of ‘St Martin in the Bullring’. There has been a church on this site since 1263, but this one was built in 1853, although it did retain the medieval tower and spire.

2. The green roof of the Bullring shopping centre built in 2003. A market has been held at this site since the Middle Ages.

3. The silver blob is the Selfridges building, and it’s architectural style is Blobitecture (I kid you not). Also built in 2003.

4. The circular building on the right is the Grade II listed Rotunda, which was completed in 1965. There have been a number of attempts by various city councils (and the IRA) to pull it down, but for some reason we Brummies love it.😊