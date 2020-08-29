Sign up
Mural
In the courtyard of The Ruin (see my other photo of the Digbeth map). It was a very quirky and interesting pub.
Playing catch-up due to a week of feeling grotty.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
mural
,
birmingham
,
digbeth
