202 / 365
Surprise
I was trying to catch the the end stages of the cow parsnip when my little granddaughter spotted the ladybird. I looked it up and found that it is a 22-spot ladybird. Not sure I've seen one of those before.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
891
photos
73
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
8th September 2020 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ladybug
,
ladybird
