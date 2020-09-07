Previous
Next
Surprise by tinley23
202 / 365

Surprise

I was trying to catch the the end stages of the cow parsnip when my little granddaughter spotted the ladybird. I looked it up and found that it is a 22-spot ladybird. Not sure I've seen one of those before.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise