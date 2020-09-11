Sign up
Out for a walk
Today we met some friends and their dog for a walk around Foremark Reservoir. It was breezy but lovely to be out and about somewhere new.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Liz Milne
ace
Looks like a lovely place for a walk.
September 11th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous leading lines.
September 11th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
A lovely track to walk along. I zoomed in through the tree tunnel and the path goes on and on. Beautiful!
September 11th, 2020
