Out for a walk by tinley23
Out for a walk

Today we met some friends and their dog for a walk around Foremark Reservoir. It was breezy but lovely to be out and about somewhere new.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Liz Milne ace
Looks like a lovely place for a walk.
September 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous leading lines.
September 11th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
A lovely track to walk along. I zoomed in through the tree tunnel and the path goes on and on. Beautiful!
September 11th, 2020  
