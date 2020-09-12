Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
212 / 365
Red squirrel
It's a rubbish picture but I was so glad to get even this shot of these rare animals that I kept it. Rosie spotted the squirrel (we don't get red ones in the Midlands) while we were walking in the Lake District, and she was mesmerised!
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
914
photos
75
followers
100
following
59% complete
View this month »
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Latest from all albums
601
213
214
95
215
96
216
602
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
16th September 2020 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red squirrel
KV
ace
Fascinating... We have a plethora of gray squirrels in Georgia, US... when we were visiting Vancouver we saw black squirrels in Stanley Park... they were very interesting. Then when camping at the North rim of the Grand Canyon we saw Kaibab squirrels... they are unique to the Kaibab Plateau an area of about 20 X 40 miles... they have white tails.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kaibab_squirrel
September 20th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Well spotted, they are so special to see.
September 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close