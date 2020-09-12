Previous
Red squirrel by tinley23
212 / 365

Red squirrel

It's a rubbish picture but I was so glad to get even this shot of these rare animals that I kept it. Rosie spotted the squirrel (we don't get red ones in the Midlands) while we were walking in the Lake District, and she was mesmerised!
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Lesley

@tinley23
Lesley
KV ace
Fascinating... We have a plethora of gray squirrels in Georgia, US... when we were visiting Vancouver we saw black squirrels in Stanley Park... they were very interesting. Then when camping at the North rim of the Grand Canyon we saw Kaibab squirrels... they are unique to the Kaibab Plateau an area of about 20 X 40 miles... they have white tails. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kaibab_squirrel
September 20th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Well spotted, they are so special to see.
September 20th, 2020  
