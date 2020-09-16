Sign up
Previous
Next
211 / 365
Funny sheep
They are so inquisitive. They always make me smile. 😊
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
16th September 2020 9:51am
Tags
sheep
RomainZ
ace
Nice shot... And beautiful point of view
September 16th, 2020
