Pretty cottage
Halfway through our walk we came across this lovely house. The bowl of fresh water was very much enjoyed by Rosie.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
916
photos
75
followers
100
following
59% complete
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
214
95
215
96
216
602
217
218
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
16th September 2020 10:32am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cottage
,
cumbria
