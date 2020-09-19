Sign up
219 / 365
He’s watching you
Anyone else see a stag? My sister and I did ☺️
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
tree
xbm
Yes.
September 23rd, 2020
