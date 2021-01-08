Previous
Next
Frozen pond by tinley23
248 / 365

Frozen pond

My favourite place to walk the pooch, even in icy weather, though the residents are having to confine themselves to the top corner where running water enters the pond.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise