248 / 365
Frozen pond
My favourite place to walk the pooch, even in icy weather, though the residents are having to confine themselves to the top corner where running water enters the pond.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Tags
ice
,
pond
,
reserve”
,
“nature
