Previous
Next
Perfect spot by tinley23
Photo 371

Perfect spot

This was right next to us at the table we had managed to bag for a coffee.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shannon ace
Pretty! What are they? My first thought is primroses but I'm probably wrong.
June 9th, 2021  
Lesley ace
@sjoblues It’s coming up as Rock Rose on my plant identifier but the leaves don’t look right.
June 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise