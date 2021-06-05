Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 372
Awesomeness
My sister and I spent quite some time marvelling at the work that had gone in to planning and building this bridge.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1524
photos
105
followers
129
following
103% complete
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
373
839
374
206
375
207
376
208
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
8th June 2021 12:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bridge
,
bricks
Phil Howcroft
i see why you loved the bridge lesley
June 9th, 2021
Lin
ace
A great pov to show the amazing brick work
June 9th, 2021
