Photo 372
Mercia Marina
A lovely day out with my sister today at Mercia Marina in Derbyshire.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Tags
lake
statues
derbyshire
moni kozi
Nice shot!
June 8th, 2021
Lin
ace
So pretty
June 8th, 2021
Anne
ace
Looks like a lovely place to be Lesley
June 8th, 2021
