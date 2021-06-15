Sign up
Photo 380
Mullein Moth larva
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1558
photos
108
followers
132
following
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th June 2021 12:17pm
Tags
caterpillar
,
moth
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
It's beautiful!
Don't tell my wife I said so ;)
June 21st, 2021
Don't tell my wife I said so ;)