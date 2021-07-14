Sign up
Photo 400
Happy day
At a local pool, this tame little duck was as interested in me as I was in her. Such a cutie.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1629
photos
107
followers
130
following
109% complete
View this month »
15
4
1
Away from home
View Info
View All
Public
View
duck
,
mallard
Sian
Beautifully done.
July 16th, 2021
Kim Silcock
Lovely montage
July 16th, 2021
Asli
ace
So pretty
July 16th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Lovely collage, very nice detail
July 16th, 2021
