Happy day by tinley23
Photo 400

Happy day

At a local pool, this tame little duck was as interested in me as I was in her. Such a cutie.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Lesley

@tinley23
Sian
Beautifully done.
July 16th, 2021  
Kim Silcock
Lovely montage
July 16th, 2021  
So pretty
July 16th, 2021  
Lovely collage, very nice detail
July 16th, 2021  
