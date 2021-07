Today’s walk

As well as numerous styles which my old knees struggle with, there were also unkept public footpaths which forced me to walk alongside the 70mph A38 with barely any path either side. Only to find, when I’d got across said main road, that the quarry had fenced off another section of public footpath. I couldn’t face retracing my steps so called Dirk to come and rescue me. A fine line was drawn today between ‘interesting’ and ‘terrifying’!