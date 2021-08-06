Sign up
Photo 416
Tunnels and bridges
There were a number of tunnels and bridges along our walk, but I really liked that you can see the bridge beyond the tunnel on this one.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th August 2021 11:12am
bridge
tunnel
keswick
cumbria
threlkeld
Babs
Nice framing, well spotted. fav
August 8th, 2021
