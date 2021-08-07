Previous
Minion Mechanics by tinley23
Photo 417

Minion Mechanics

Walking Rosie early in the morning, outside a garage workshop in the back streets of Keswick, we came across this. It was surprising large, and brightened my mood on the last day of our holiday.
Lesley

I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
