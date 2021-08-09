Sign up
Photo 419
Another bridge
This cut-outs on the side of this longish tunnel are refuges for the railway engineers, back in the day when the Keswick to Penrith train ran along here.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
bridge
bridge
Babs
ace
What a great shot, the light at the end of the tunnel. fav
August 11th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous light
August 11th, 2021
