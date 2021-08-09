Previous
Another bridge by tinley23
Another bridge

This cut-outs on the side of this longish tunnel are refuges for the railway engineers, back in the day when the Keswick to Penrith train ran along here.
Babs ace
What a great shot, the light at the end of the tunnel. fav
August 11th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous light
August 11th, 2021  
