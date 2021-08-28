Sign up
Photo 438
Abandoned boots and wonky walls
One of the passages between shops in Thame
28th August 2021
28th Aug 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1726
photos
106
followers
130
following
121% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th August 2021 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wall
,
boots
,
thame
