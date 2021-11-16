Previous
Next
Look up! by tinley23
Photo 483

Look up!

Everyone is always bustling from one place to another in Birmingham’s main railway station, Grand Central. 365 has taught me to take the time to look up at the funky ceiling!
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise