Photo 483
Look up!
Everyone is always bustling from one place to another in Birmingham’s main railway station, Grand Central. 365 has taught me to take the time to look up at the funky ceiling!
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1878
photos
113
followers
113
following
133% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th November 2021 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceiling
,
birmingham
