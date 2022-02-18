Sign up
Photo 522
Posh nosh
We treated ourselves to a special meal. The course I thought I’d hate (parsnip veloute) was the one I enjoyed most.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
0
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2023
photos
115
followers
113
following
143% complete
515
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
1055
2
521
1056
1057
522
1058
1059
Views
5
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th February 2022 6:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
menu
,
hay
