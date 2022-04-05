Sign up
Photo 536
Sherlock Combs
Barber shop in Thame. Filling gaps for memories (no need to comment) 😊
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2219
photos
113
followers
114
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th April 2022 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shop
,
barbers
,
thame
Pat Knowles
ace
A fabulous shop window… the barber has vision! That would encourage any man inside!
June 21st, 2022
JackieR
ace
In Baker Street perchance Watson??
June 21st, 2022
