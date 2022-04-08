Previous
…and then the heavens opened by tinley23
…and then the heavens opened

Yesterday’s weather was so changeable, but we enjoyed our walk from the city centre to Birmingham University.
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
moni kozi ace
Luckily someone's in the right means of transportation. Not so nice for the pedestrian.
April 8th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
Super composition.
April 8th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Very nice
April 8th, 2022  
