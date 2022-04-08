Sign up
Photo 535
…and then the heavens opened
Yesterday’s weather was so changeable, but we enjoyed our walk from the city centre to Birmingham University.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
3
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2091
photos
116
followers
117
following
Tags
canal
,
rain
,
walking
moni kozi
ace
Luckily someone's in the right means of transportation. Not so nice for the pedestrian.
April 8th, 2022
Bill Davidson
Super composition.
April 8th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Very nice
April 8th, 2022
